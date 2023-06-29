The area of ​​Information and Data Technology has been growing in the country and demanding more and more qualified employees. For those looking for a new opportunity or who want to change areas, Catho has thousands of vacancies in several areas of the sector. Check out some of them:

Developer

For people developers in various programming languages, the site has more than 6,000 active vacancies.

Mobile Developer

For experts in developing apps for Android and iOS phones, the site offers more than 1200 vacancies in 253 active advertisements.

Sales Development

For anyone interested in sales, there are more than 100 SDR jobs on the site. This professional will identify sales opportunities for companies based on lead qualification and management of the company’s sales funnel. To check opportunities, Click here.

data engineer

Finally, data engineering specialists there are 118 open opportunities to act with cloud support, development of algorithms and assisting in the decision-making of companies based on collected data.





















