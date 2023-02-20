Renowned companies that offer various benefits have vacancies open for various positions, with varying levels of training and experience required. Among the contracting companies are Gol, Riachuelo, Vivo, among others.

Check out the companies with available opportunities and how to apply:

GOAL

Gol Linhas Aéreas, one of the main air transport companies in the country, has more than 40 vacancies open for commercial agent, airport assistant, technical maintenance assistant, product manager, developer, administrative analyst and several others.

The vacancies are for several cities in the country, covering the five Brazilian regions.

To apply, visit the company’s website. on the Gupy platform and look for the vacancy that best suits your profile.

ALIVE

Another large company with more than 50 vacancies is Vivo, one of the main telecommunications companies in the country.

Jobs cover several different areas such as big data analyst, product analyst, project analyst, full stack architect, BI consultant, data consultant, developer, software development manager, planning specialist, scrum master, senior UX, among others.

Most vacancies are for the State of São Paulo, but part can be done remotely.

To apply, simply go to Vivo’s page on the Gupy platform.

DASA

Also Dasa, which focuses on technology, data, products and design, has about 15 vacancies available in areas such as analytics analyst, marketing analyst, digital product analyst, business architect, mobile developer, bioinformat, data scientist , designer, UX/UI designer, product designer, among others.

Practically all opportunities are for the State of São Paulo, and part of them are remote.

To apply, simply access the company website on the Gupy platform.

RIACHUELO

The fashion retailer Riachuelo is the one with the most vacancies available, with more than 200 vacancies for several cities in the country, covering all five regions of Brazil.

Among the opportunities are vacancies for analysts in various sectors, such as supply, processes, HR, compensation, administrative assistant, service assistant, stock assistant, sales and merchandising assistant, sales leader, store monitor, service supervisor, salesperson , among many others.

Most vacancies are for permanent positions, but there are also some for internships and temporary positions.

check out the company website on the Gupy platform to apply.