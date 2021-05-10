Companies Harley-Davidson plans to start manufacturing electric motorcycles

The motorcycle manufacturer unveiled the LiveWire electric motorcycle brand on Monday.

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson is planning an expansion to manufacture all-electric motorcycles.

The company unveiled the LiveWire brand on Monday, under which the company plans to assemble all-electric motorcycles. The new business area is scheduled to unveil its first motorcycle in July, Harley-Davidson says in a statement.

CEO of Harley-Davidson Jochen Zeitz says in a statement that the company intends to redefine the market for electric motorcycles with LiveWire bikes.

The company plans to use the technology developed by LiveWire in future Harley-Davidson brand electric motorcycles.

News agency According to Reuters, Harley-Davidson said in February it plans to set up a separate division focused on electric vehicles. Its products are designed to attract young and environmentally conscious motorcyclists.

The new business area is named after the company’s first electric motorcycle, which was already introduced in 2019.

The LiveWire division has a virtual headquarters in Silicon Valley, California and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.