Companies | FT: Clothing giant Zara returns to Ukraine after two years

The Spanish company Inditex, which owns Zara, closed its stores in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country two years ago.

The fast fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its Ukrainian stores, which it closed two years ago after Russia started its war of aggression, says Financial Times (FT).

According to FT, the Spanish company Inditex, which owns Zara, has told local landlords of business premises that it intends to open its stores from the beginning of April. The group, whose brands include Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti and Bershka in addition to Zara, has more than 80 stores in Ukraine. 50 of these will be opened.

According to FT, the stores that are still closed are located in southern and eastern Ukraine, where the Ukrainian government has banned commercial activity. The areas are under Russian occupation.

Inditex opens stores gradually. Initially, it plans to open 20 stores in Kyiv shopping centers, three of which are Zara stores. Inditex could not estimate for FT how long it will take to open all 50 stores.

Inditex closed its stores in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The company stopped delivering goods to the country, but has continued to pay taxes and the wages of its Ukrainian employees even after leaving, FT says.

Russian after the war of aggression started, many big western brands suspended their operations in Russia and Ukraine. However, many have already returned to Ukraine.

For example, the Swedish clothing giant H&M, which had eight stores in Ukraine before the war of aggression, restarted its operations in the country last November.

In Russia, Inditex had 500 stores, which it closed soon after the war of aggression began. Last year, Inditex sold about half of its Russian stores to Daher Group, registered in the United Arab Emirates.