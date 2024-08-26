Companies | FT: Arms companies are raking in record amounts of cash from governments

Companies|According to a report commissioned by the Financial Times, 15 leading defense industry companies are projected to generate $52 billion in free cash flow in 2026.

According to a report by research firm Vertical Research Partners, 15 leading defense companies are projected to generate $52 billion in free cash flow in 2026. That’s nearly double their combined cash flow at the end of 2021.

Free cash flow means cash flow that remains in the company after operating expenses, capital costs and investments.

An explanation according to the report, the top five US defense companies are projected to generate $26 billion in cash flow by the end of 2026, more than double the amount in 2021.

The report commissioned by the Financial Times did not take into account Boeing, which manufactures airplanes, because the company is in great difficulty and plans to focus more on civil aviation.

in Europe Britain’s BAE Systems, Germany’s Rheinmetall and Sweden’s Saab have benefited from new ammunition and missile contracts. Their combined cash flow is expected to grow by more than 40 percent, the Financial Times writes.

The industry benefits from the strong increase in defense spending by the states, which is due to the attack launched by Russia in Ukraine and the escalation of political tensions in the Middle East and Asia.

The governments’ decision to increase their defense spending has already inflated the order books of many companies to record levels. According to the Financial Times, it usually takes several years for new contracts to lead to higher sales, as they get most of their revenue once the weapons are delivered.