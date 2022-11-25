David Franco García during the celebration of the X Conference on the Environment at the UPCT. / Pablo Sanchez/ aGM

CR CARTAGENA. Friday, November 25, 2022, 08:18



“All the companies [del Valle de Escombreras] are meeting the UN sustainable goals. There is a firm commitment to the atmosphere, to control emissions, water, discharges and the marine environment. This was highlighted yesterday by the managing director of the Association of Companies of the Escombreras Valley (AEVE), David Franco García, during the celebration of his X Conference on the Environment, at the UPCT.

García explained that the objective of this conference with the participation of representatives of large and medium-sized companies based in the Cartagena energy pole is “to demonstrate sustainability and the determined commitment to the environment by companies.” He also recalled that “of the 1,600 direct jobs in the Escombreras Valley, 28,000 quality indirect jobs are generated.”

One of the advances towards the decarbonisation of the industry was made a year ago by Repsol at its Cartagena refinery, which successfully concluded a pioneering project in Spain through which it managed to produce renewable hydrogen using biomethane as a raw material to use it in the production of fuels. with a low CO2 footprint.

At the inauguration of the conference, the vice mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, positively assessed that the companies have started on the path to become a more sustainable energy hub in pursuit of the European Union’s goal of decarbonizing before 2050: “You knew, you didn’t only interpret the present, but anticipate the future by initiating a process of transformation towards green hydrogen, which has become one of the fundamental pillars of the recovery funds of the European Union and which can, and will make us a benchmark not only national but also international.

Castejón recalled that the municipality of Cartagena and the Region are in a privileged position to take advantage of the opportunity generated by the new economy of renewable hydrogen, thanks to the availability of sun and wind and, therefore, electricity generation from photovoltaic and wind sources. .

Bet on local employment



«I want to highlight that the fact that you have faced this transformation sufficiently in advance to become a benchmark, favors social and economic development in our municipality through the generation of quality employment and the promotion of the industrial fabric and the transformation digital,” he added.

Likewise, the deputy mayor asked the businessmen of the Escombreras Valley to “continue betting on renovation and to do it with local auxiliary workers and companies because only together will we be able to move forward and build the best possible municipality.”