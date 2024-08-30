Deadline ends this Friday (August 30); initiative establishes the payment of two installments of R$1,412 each per employee

Companies in Rio Grande do Sul that had their application for the Emergency Financial Support Program denied have until this Friday (August 30, 2024) to request a review of their application. The measure is valid for companies that can prove that they were affected by the floods, even if they were initially outside the “flood spot” established by Inpe (National Institute for Space Research).

The request must be made through the SEI (Electronic Information System) or filed with the SRTE (Regional Superintendence of Labor and Employment of Rio Grande do Sul) in Porto Alegre (RS). Companies must present proof that their establishments were affected, including address and latitude and longitude coordinates.

The review of the Emergency Financial Support Program may result in extraordinary payment batches for workers at these companies. The program establishes the payment of two installments of R$1,412 each per employee, in July and August.

The consideration for joining is to keep employees employed for 4 months from the first installment paid — that is, until October. Public companies and mixed-capital companies, including their subsidiaries, cannot join the program.

In early August, the federal government released R$153.2 million to support 99,624 workers in Rio Grande do Sul. The funds should be used to supplement the salaries of those working in companies affected by the flooding and authorized by the MTE (Ministry of Labor and Employment).

The measure is provided for in the amendment to Ordinance No. 991 of the MTE, which regulates the payment of the emergency program designed to address the socioeconomic consequences of climate events in the State. Here is the full from the ordinance (97 kB).

According to the government, the program should benefit 434,000 workers from Rio Grande do Sul. Of this total, 326,000 are employees of the CLT.

Artisanal fishermen and domestic workers can also participate in the program.

