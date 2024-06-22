Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 17:36

Ordinance from the Ministry of Labor and Employment published this week sets out rules so that companies in municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul in a calamity situation can join, until next Wednesday (26), the Emergency Financial Support Program for state workers.

The program, which consists of the payment of two installments of R$1,412 each per employee in July and August, was established by Provisional Measure No. 1,230. In a note, the ministry informed that payment of the first installment will be on July 8th and the second is scheduled for August 5th.

Professional artisanal fishermen, according to the ministry, receive payments on the same days as formal fishermen. For domestic employees, membership takes place between the 29th of June and the 26th of July, with payment of the first installment staggered according to the date of membership, to be released on the 8th, 15th and 22nd of July, with the second installment paid on the 5th. of August.

“As soon as the company joins and the eligibility criteria are met, Financial Support payments will be processed to employees, including interns and active apprentices and with remuneration sent to eSocial in at least one payroll between March and May 2024.”

The complete payment schedule can be seen at federal government website.

Understand

Adhesion and declaration of reduction in revenue and operating capacity of the establishment as a result of the weather events that caused flooding in the state, according to the ministry, must be carried out via Portal Emprega Brasil – Employer.

The domestic employee’s application must be made in the application of the Digital Work Card or on the Emprega Brasil – Trabalhador Portal. Artisanal fishermen do not need to sign up, which is done automatically in the Unemployment Insurance system for Artisanal Fishermen.

Public companies and mixed capital companies, including their subsidiaries, cannot join Financial Support.

The aid is conditioned on the location of the employers’ establishments in areas effectively affected, in the flood zone delimited by georeferencing, in municipalities in a calamity or emergency situation recognized by the federal government.

“Beneficiaries do not need to worry about opening accounts to receive the amount. Caixa identifies whether the worker already has a current or savings account at the bank and issues the credit automatically, without the need to go to a branch. If the beneficiary does not have an account, Caixa is responsible for opening, also automatically, a Caixa Tem Savings Account, which can be operated through the Caixa Tem application”, concluded the folder.