Companies | Fortum’s general meeting approved the share issue with clear numbers – the pension company Ilmarinen opposed the package of billions

Fortum’s extraordinary general meeting approved the financial package of a maximum of 2.35 billion euros agreed by the state and Fortum. Among others, Ilmarinen, Suomen Osakesäästäjät and the Stock Exchange Foundation opposed the proposal.

Energy company Fortum’s extraordinary general meeting has approved the financing arranged for the company.

The general meeting approved the financial package of a maximum of 2.35 billion euros agreed by the state and Fortum and the related free-of-charge directed share issue to Solidium in clear numbers.

The financing package was supported by 93 percent of the shareholders’ votes cast at the general meeting and about eight percent opposed.

Among other things, the employment pension company Ilmarinen, one of Fortum’s largest owners, opposed the financing organized for Fortum.

On Wednesday, Fortum called its shareholders to a meeting at Helsinki’s Kulttuuritalo.

According to Fortum, the purpose of the arrangement is to ensure sufficient funds in a situation where electricity prices and, with it, collateral requirements rise sharply in the Nordic electricity derivative markets. The interest rate on the loan has been agreed to be 14.2 percent.

In addition, one of the conditions of the financing package is that Fortum organizes a free share issue for the state investment company Solidium, as a result of which Solidium would own about one percent of Fortum. At the same time, the number of Fortum shares controlled by the Finnish state would rise to 51.26 percent from the current 50.76 percent, meaning that the ownership of other shareholders would be diluted.

The extraordinary general meeting actually decided on the approval of the free share issue aimed at Solidium. A two-thirds majority is required for the decision.

The meeting started at 12 o’clock. Already at 3 o’clock the situation looked like the package would go through with clear numbers. Based on preliminary votes, 90 percent of the votes cast at the general meeting supported the financial arrangement.

Ilmarinen said at the meeting that he voted against the motion. The motion was also opposed by at least the city of Kurika, Finnish equity savers and the Stock Exchange Foundation.

From the general meeting reporting HS financial reporter Jarno Hartikainen described the atmosphere before the start of the meeting as calm.

“There is clearly dissatisfaction in the air and this is all in all a very extraordinary general meeting. Share savers have, for example, organized bus transportation here and engineered a rebellion. It is very exceptional,” says Hartikainen.

Before the start of the meeting, Finnish equity savers offered donut coffees to the shareholders who came to the meeting. Fortum itself stated separately in its meeting invitation that catering will not be organized at the meeting.

At the general meeting it is partly about the rare rebellion of small owners against Fortum’s management.

The decision to be made at the meeting has attracted criticism, among other things In Suomen Sakesävästätij, In the Stock Exchange Foundation and S-Pankki Fenno Share in the Investment Fund. For example, Sharesäästätäjät has stated in its statement that it considers the conditions of the support far too expensive and that the arrangement is destructive of shareholder value towards other shareholders.

“We agree that this is an expensive arrangement. But at the same time, we are very satisfied that this arrangement exists”, Fortum’s CEO Markus Rauramo commented to the media a couple of weeks ago in connection with the publication of Fortum’s interim report.

The background of the agreement is the rise in energy prices over the course of the summer and in early autumn to an unprecedented level. Although the prices have calmed down since then, according to Rauramo, the arrangement was necessary and it is Fortum’s responsibility to prepare for a potentially difficult winter. During the difficult winter, Rauramo referred to both the difficult geopolitical situation in the world and the nervous state of the energy market.

“At the moment it is not needed, but we don’t know what will happen in the coming months,” Rauramo said about the arrangement.

Regarding the price of the loan package, Rauramo said that all possible sources of financing were investigated at Fortum. According to him, the arrangement made now was the best possible that was available on this scale.

Fortum has already withdrawn the first installment of 350 million from the loan in September, as that was also a condition for the implementation of the arrangement.

“It has remained unclear to many why the funding was necessary in the end. Fortum raised the loan only after the Uniper transaction had already been agreed upon. Wouldn’t Fortum, which has a reasonable BBB credit rating, have received any other financing from the market? We have also wondered why the general meeting was convened only in November and not, for example, already in September before the first loan tranche was raised,” Pörssisaätiö writes in its blog.

The Stock Exchange Foundation says that it opposes the proposal for a directed free share issue, because the proposal is not in the interests of the shareholders.

“From our point of view, it is also important to promote good market practices. Directed share issues have been used on loose grounds in recent years. The free directed share issue presented now is a new, even more worrying phenomenon. It is better to stop unwanted practices immediately”, continues the Stock Exchange Foundation.

The Stock Exchange Foundation reminds that many Fortum shareholders have invested in the company in the hope of dividend income.

“For the near future, the company’s cash flows will mainly be directed towards the payment of loan interest instead of dividends. In addition to this, the ownership share to be lost is too much for many private investors.”

Finland The CEO of Akkosäväri Victor Snellman tells STT that after the financial arrangement became public, the organization received quite a lot of contacts from its members regarding the conditions of the support. Sakesæstäätäjät also estimates that the proposal is not in the interest of the minority shareholders.

Snellman says that he has heard that participants are coming from the provinces to the general meeting organized at Helsinki’s Kulttuuritalo, even with organized bus transportation.

“To ask the (company) management what happened and why this happened.”

Snellman criticized the price of the support as “absurdly expensive”. He estimates that with Fortum’s credit rating, it should be more affordable to get a loan, especially since the state is a major shareholder in the company.

“At no point has the company explained why such drastic measures had to be taken. What is the economically important reason for it? Snellman asks.”

“In practice, the minority owners pay for this luxury, because the state not only takes large dividend substitutes for themselves with excessive interest, but also an ownership stake. It leads to minority shareholders receiving less dividends not only immediately, but also in the future, because their share is diluted.”

Helsinki Sanomat reported on Monday that the state owner already knew last spring that Fortum’s financial situation was tight. Snellman wonders why it was still decided to pay about one billion euros in dividends at the spring general meeting.

“Those dividends should not have been paid if the company’s board knew or should have known that it might lead to insolvency.”

Snellman also wonders why Fortum didn’t raise funding by organizing a subscription share issue.

“That would have been a fair way, because then all shareholders are on the same page.”