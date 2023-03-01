Companies | Fortum will announce its new strategy on Thursday, analysts expect a return to the traditional

Analysts expect that the energy company Fortum, which is leaving Russia and Uniper behind, will focus on its traditional core business, i.e. Nordic energy production, in its new strategy.

Energy company Fortum will publish its renewed strategy on Thursday morning in connection with the results announcement. Experts expect that the company will return to its roots in the new strategy and focus on its core business, i.e. energy production in the Nordic market.

Last year was exceptionally turbulent for Fortum. The main cause was the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine, which hit the two biggest risk centers of Fortum’s business: its own Russian businesses and the German gas giant Uniper, which was owned by Fortum.

Fortum said in May that it was preparing a “controlled withdrawal” from the Russian market. In the summer, Russia tightened the faucets of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and Uniper, which relied on cheap Russian gas, began to make losses in the billions.

Uniper’s predicament eventually led to the German state taking over the company in December, leaving Fortum with an embarrassing memory of its adventure in Germany and billions of euros in losses. However, Fortum got back from Uniper the four billion euro loan it had granted to the company and most of the four billion euro loan guarantee given to the company.

Fortum renewed its strategy properly last time in December 2020. In the spring before that, the years-long struggle for control of Uniper had been completed, and the German company was merged into the Fortum Group as its own business segment.

In addition to renewable energy, the company’s new strategy was full of Uniper. Managing director Markus Rauramon the statements underlined how much work Fortum and Uniper had done to find a common group strategy and opportunities for cooperation.

Fortum said, among other things, that it intends to use its strong position in gas to enable the energy transition.

“When the use of coal in Europe decreases, our gas power plants take care of security of supply and the flexibility of the electricity system, which in turn enables the rapid growth of solar and wind power,” the company wrote at the time when describing its new strategy in the bulletin.

Of these less than two and a half years have passed since the plans, but Fortum is no longer the same company.

Uniper and its huge gas business are history for Fortum, as are Uniper’s hydro and nuclear power plants in Sweden, at least for the time being, for which Fortum admittedly got the first right to make a purchase offer.

The final fate of Fortum’s Russian operations is still unclear, but many analysts assess them as worthless.

At the beginning of February, the company announced new write-downs of almost one billion euros in the Russia segment and stated that the process of selling the businesses will probably take “some time” due to, among other things, the approval of the Russian authorities needed for the sale.

of HS the interviewed analysts expect that in its new strategy to be announced on Thursday, Fortum will focus on its traditional core business, i.e. emission-free electricity production in the Nordic market.

Inderes analyst Juha Kinnunen says that he hopes that Fortum will focus on energy production in the Nordic countries.

“Of course, the Nordic countries are connected to the European energy system, so it is not excluded that the region is called Europe. But I hope the focus is in the Nordic countries anyway,” he says.

Kinnunen states that, for example, hydropower coming up for sale unexpectedly cheaply, even from Central Europe, would probably still be of interest to Fortum, and one does not necessarily want to close the way for this kind of investment.

However, Kinnunen does not believe in new ambitious expansion plans in the new strategy.

“Wouldn’t it be good to take a breather after this previous attempt? Get the basics right and focus on the core business, after that we can think about bigger policies again.”

OP’s senior analyst Henri Parkkinen says that the stronger the position of hydropower and nuclear power is emphasized in Fortum’s new strategy, the better.

“In our view, the value of hydropower and nuclear power will increase considerably in the future. They are also the kind of assets that are unlikely to be added to Fortum’s main markets, i.e. Finland or Sweden, but they can’t be moved away from here either,” he estimates.

Parkkinen also considers it possible that opportunities will open up for Fortum to make new investments in the next few years. However, he also estimates that they will focus on strengthening the company’s core businesses.

“If and when Uniper is selling its water and nuclear power holdings located in Sweden, it can enable Fortum to increase the scale of operations. I can’t think of any reason why the operational profit-making ability of hydro and nuclear power would deteriorate over the next ten years.”

Parking lot says that he also finds it interesting whether the new strategy gives some sort of assessment of what all Fortum will have in the future.

With this, he refers to Uniper’s and Russia’s business operations, as well as Fortum’s consumer business and district heating business in Poland, which the company has previously openly considered giving up. Fortum suspended the “strategic evaluation” of these businesses last spring due to strong market fluctuations.

“There is certainly some comment in the strategy about mapping opportunities for business expansion. Maybe something will be said about hydrogen. But the weight of these is quite low in my opinion. The market’s interest is focused so much on the production that the company runs every day.”