Companies Fortum: Uniper’s CEO and CFO will resign immediately

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has been appointed the new President and CEO of Fortum’s German subsidiary, who resigned from Fortum’s Board of Directors on Monday.

German CEO of the energy company Uniper Andreas Schierenbeck and CFO Sascha Bibert leave their post immediately, Fortum says in a statement.

The chairman of the company’s supervisory board has been appointed the new CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach. He will become the new CFO Tiina Tuomela.

Uniper is a subsidiary of Fortum. Fortum owns 75 percent of Uniper.

Fortum announced on Monday that Maubach will resign from Fortum’s Board of Directors. The reason for the resignation was not stated. The Board will continue with its current composition until the spring Annual General Meeting.

Schierenbeck has been Uniper’s CEO since 2019. Prior to that, he led Thyssenkrupp’s elevator business.