Companies Former Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri will take over the management of the British satellite company

Nokia former CEO Rajeev Suri has been appointed CEO of the satellite company Inmarsat. He will take up the post in March. According to the news agency Reuters.

Suri from India resigned as Nokia’s CEO in the summer of 2020. He was hired by Nokia in 1995. He was 27 at the time.

Suri progressed quickly in Nokia. He was first Sales Director for Key Customers, then Business Director for Asia Pacific and Director of International Services for 2007-2009.

In 2009, Suri was appointed CEO of Nokia Siemens Networks, the online business. He was appointed CEO of Nokia in May 2014.

