Companies Forest company UPM receives positive earnings warning, pulp demand and price level rise above expectations

Forestry company UPM issues a positive earnings warning. The company estimates that its comparable operating profit will increase in the first half of the year and in the whole of 2021 compared to the corresponding periods of the previous year.

Previously, UPM estimated that comparable operating profit for the first half of the year would be below the previous year’s level.

The company says that the demand and price of pulp have risen faster than expected. The strong market situation has also continued in the company’s label materials, specialty papers and energy. Demand for graphic papers, on the other hand, has fallen in line with expectations.

UPM’s comparable operating profit was EUR 279 million in January-March, which is the same level as in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Yesterday, the company announced that it would start co-operation negotiations in three countries: Finland, Germany and Austria, where the company said the negotiations could lead to the termination of a maximum of 51 employment relationships.

In March, the company conducted co-determination negotiations in the sawn timber unit, where 43 jobs will be terminated as a result of the negotiations.