Companies Food courier service Deliveroo listing on the London Stock Exchange with a £ 1 billion issue

The listing is estimated to value the British company to more than $ 7 billion.

British food delivery service Deliveroo says it plans to raise around £ 1bn (around € 1.2bn) of new funding in a forthcoming IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

According to Delivero, the listing will also include sales of shares of some existing shareholders, which will further increase the size of the issue.

The listing is estimated to value the company to more than $ 7 billion, or € 5.8 billion, the company’s market capitalization rose in the funding round in January. Deliveroo would thus be the largest listing on the London Stock Exchange since 2013, when the distribution company Royal Mail was listed.

Deliveroolla there will be two series of shares, of which only the company’s founder and CEO will have more voting rights Will Shu. The arrangement will run for three years and is designed to prevent hostile takeovers.

The owners of Delivero include the US e-commerce company Amazon.

The company made a loss of £ 223.7 million last year with a turnover of £ 4.1 billion. However, the loss decreased from a loss of £ 317 million in 2019.

Deliveroo operates in 12 countries, but not in Finland.