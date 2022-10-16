The capital hosted another distinctive event this Sunday, offering the opportunity for those co-workers who spend many hours hand in hand throughout their working day, to also share a playful time fighting to place their company at the top. This was the case in the framework of the LV Business Race, with start and finish in the vicinity of the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia (Avda. Miguel Indurain).

Two distances were established in the race, one of approximately 5 kilometers and the long distance of approximately 10 kilometers, with teams made up of four runners, which could be established in a male, female or mixed category (at least one component of each gender). All this, under the organization of the newspaper LA VERDAD, with the collaboration of the FAMU and the Department of Sports of the City of Murcia.

Regarding the long distance, the men’s victory would be for Equilabo Scientifc, with a total time of 1:41:04, counting the times of the first three team runners at the finish line, José Antoni Campos, Pedro Serna and David Sánchez -who they also culminated as the first three of the general classification. Behind them, Eviosys 1 (1:46:35), with Alberto Plazas, Alejandro Ortiz and Lorenzo Soler, closing the podium Eviosys 2 (1:51:43), adding the times of Domingo Javier Fernández, Juan Carlos Sánchez and Jesús Gabaldón .

On the female side, Destilerías Muñoz Gálvez (3:01:04) won, with Águeda Soto, María Blázquez and Begoña Valls, followed by Iberchem 15 (3:08:52), with Mª Carmen Fernández, Mª José Malpica and Catalina From Maya. Already in the mixed section, Aldi 1 (2:03:00), with Francisco José Fernández, Abel Jesús Albero and Lorena Ruiz, won, ahead of Soltec Power Holdings 3 (2:09:11), with José Albaladejo, Sergio León and Elisa Prone, as well as Decathlon Murcia Oeste (2:10:55), with José Bermúdez, Hiscio Belluga and Adriana Lucía (2:10:55).

As far as the 5 kilometers are concerned, the men’s victory fell at the hands of the Decathlon Murcia Thader 1 (48:37), adding the marks of Álvaro Martínez, Daniel Luque and Jesús Joaquín Barba. Behind them, CA Trainer Group 1, with José Peñalver, Cristóbal Andreu and Antonio Marín (51:34), closing the podium with Adhesives Orcajada 4 (56:32), with José Antonio Vergara, David Ortiz and Francisco José Máiquez.

In the female category, Hijos de Juan Pujante 4 won (1:20:09, thanks to the times of Carmen María Hernández, Esther Blat and Mª José Pujante, followed by Grupo Carrillo I (1:25:32), with Rocío Sánchez, Adela Martínez and Mª Ángeles Martínez, as well as Iberchem 11 (1:30:36), with María Tomás, Ana Ripoll and María Fructuoso (1:30:35).

Already in the mixed category, Nike Factory Store Murcia 1 won (1:00:19) with Víctor Moreno, Jesús Gallego and Agustina Silvera, ahead of Aquatec 1 Elite (1:01:29), with Moisés Vidal, Adrián Gallardo and María Dolores Hernández, as well as Politec Proyectos y Servicios 1 (1:05:08), with Francisco Olmos, José Miguel Hernández and Rosa María Cañizares.