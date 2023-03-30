Friday, March 31, 2023
Companies | Fiskars plans to lay off its glass factory and is considering closing four stores

March 30, 2023
in World Europe
The glass factory’s change negotiations concern a total of 175 employees.

Design product company Fiskars starts change negotiations for layoffs of up to 90 days at the Iittala glass factory.

The company says it plans to adjust production capacity due to the factory’s high inventory levels.

In addition, the company will start change negotiations regarding the possible closure of the Porttipuisto, Järvenpää, Jyväskylä Paloka and Sepä stores in Vantaa.

