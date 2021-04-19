Companies Fiskars again has a positive earnings warning, the strong development at the beginning of the year continues

Fiskars now estimates that its comparable ebita result will be EUR 130-145 million this year.

Fiskars raise its economic outlook again this year. A listed company that manufactures kitchen and garden utensils last raised its earnings guidance less than a month ago.

Fiskars announces that it expects the Group’s comparable ebita result to be EUR 130-145 million this year. Earlier, the company said it expected the ebita result to be below the 2020 level but to exceed EUR 120 million.

Ebita means profit before financial items, taxes and amortization of intangible assets.

At the same time, Fiskars will provide preliminary data for the first quarter of the year, the actual result of which the company will announce on April 29. Fiskars expects net sales to grow to approximately EUR 302 million.

The comparable ebita result will increase to EUR 49 million. The figures are based on preliminary, unaudited data.