Companies Finnish Sympa starts co-operation with a Dutch recruitment system giant

Finn Sympa, which provides personnel management systems, and Recruitee, a Dutch provider of recruitment systems, will start cooperating, the companies say in a press release.

The purpose of the cooperation is to bring the companies’ software solutions into the same service entity. In the new entity, companies will use both Sympa’s personnel management system and Recruite’s ATS recruitment platform.

Sympa is a supplier of human resource management systems founded in 2005. Its software is used by more than 700 companies. Founded in 2015, Dutch Recruite has more than 3,200 customers in more than 75 countries.

The companies do not disclose the terms of the transaction or the purchase price.

Companies Representatives say in a press release they are looking forward to starting co-operation.

“Working with the Recruite and PSG teams has already been really rewarding – and actually fun. I look forward to continuing our strong partnership, ”says Sympa’s CEO and founder Keijo Karjalainen in the bulletin.

The majority of Sympa is owned by the private equity company PSG. In addition, a minority stake in Sympa is owned by Alfvén & Didrikson.

“With the support of PSG, we are aiming for a truly global position in the market and at the same time improve the integration potential of our products,” says Recruite’s CEO and founder. Perry Oostdam in the bulletin.

Sympa’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 9.9 million, an increase of more than 20 percent from the previous year. The company’s operating profit margin was 2.5 percent.