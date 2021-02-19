Companies Finnish health company Nightingale Health plans to go public – Investors are interested in the technology that predicts the risk of illness

The company provides a health information service where consumers receive information about their own health based on a blood test and also a forecast of possible disease risk.

Finn health growth company Nightingale Health plans to go public.

The company said on Friday that it is planning to list on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Founded in 2013, the company’s business is based on a service that provides consumers with comprehensive blood analysis and the mobile technology included in the service.

Nightingale Health has a background in biotechnology. The company has spent several years developing its technology, in which it has invested Kauppalehti approximately EUR 30 million. In January, the company said it had developed its product ready for the commercial phase.

At the same time, the company said that it had raised EUR 8.8 million in new financing.

There are several well-known investors in the background, including one of the founders of Supercell Mikko Kodisoja, One of the founders of Small Giant Games Timo Soininen and an investor owned by the health care company Dextra Leena Niemistö.

The company in the service created by the consumer, he performs a blood test and sends a sample to the company. The results of the blood test-based analysis are obtained by the consumer through the application. The analysis is based on a research method called nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy.

It can be used to create a picture of a health condition from a blood sample and also to predict the likelihood of several diseases, such as diabetes. Through the application, the user, in turn, is recommended health services from which he receives help in the prevention of the predicted disease.

Nightingale Health also plans to combine analyzes of blood samples with data collected by other health professionals. The company has collaborated with, for example, the Estonian Biobank, whose 200,000 samples it intends to analyze, providing volunteers with information on disease risks.

Managing director Teemu Sunan according to the company focuses on preventive health care through technology.

“We envision a world that focuses on keeping people healthy rather than curing diseases. By combining our groundbreaking blood testing technology and our ability to identify future disease risks, we are creating the world’s leading health information platform that enables preventive care through better information, ”says Suna in the company’s press release.

The company targets the international capital markets through the First North list. Gross funds to be raised through the shares to be issued are expected to be at least EUR 100 million.