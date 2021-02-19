Companies Finnair’s CEO earned more than one million euros last year, when the majority of the company’s personnel were laid off

CEO Topi Manner cut his own salary, but received approximately EUR 380,000 in incentive bonuses. The total earnings of the company’s personnel fell 40 percent last year.

Carrier Last year, Finnair suffered badly from the corona pandemic, which significantly reduced the demand for flights.

The difficult situation led to a loss of EUR 600 million for the company’s result in 2020. 75% of the airline’s net sales disappeared compared to the previous year, leaving a net sales of EUR 829 million.

Managing director Topi Manner cut his own salary 15 per cent half-year period, as a result of his basic salary fell by three per cent from the previous year and amounted to approximately EUR 724 000.

However, short-term and long-term incentive bonuses were paid to the mainland in the amount of approximately EUR 380,000. When benefits in kind are included, the mainland earned just over 1.1 million euros in 2020. That’s 46 percent more than the previous year. He was the first to talk about incentive rewards Suomen Kuvalehti.

At the same time, the company’s more than 6,000 employees were mainly laid off. Last year, the average annual salary of all employees was EUR 34,000, which is 40 per cent less than in the previous year.

Finnair the majority owner is the Finnish state. At present, the company remains in operation thanks to state aid, for the distribution of which the European Commission has set special conditions.

According to the Commission, the directors of the subsidized airlines are not allowed to pay additional bonuses on top of what was paid to each director at the end of 2019. The policy was issued in June, after which the company’s Board of Directors canceled a number of short- and long-term incentive programs for 2018–2022.

Instead, last year’s continental incentive bonus was paid in March, before the Commission’s policy was adopted. The company the 2020 annual report According to the company, the short-term fees paid last year are based on the performance in 2019 and the long-term fees in 2017–2019.

Manner has been Finnair’s President and CEO since the beginning of 2019, so he was in the company’s management only in the last year of the period on which the long-term remuneration was based.