Companies | Finnair started an investigation into the allegedly misogynistic work culture

Finnair is investigating allegations that the management of Finnair Kitchen, for example, repeatedly commented inappropriately on the appearance of job seekers in 2018 and before.

Carrier Finnair has started an investigation into the allegations made in public and on social media, according to which people at the management level of the Finnair Kitchen department had inappropriately commented on the appearance of job seekers and behaved in a misogynistic manner in 2018 and earlier.

The start of Finnair’s internal investigation is confirmed to HS by the company’s director of communications Days Tallqvist.

“We received information about these claims yesterday, and we have started to investigate the matter immediately,” says Tallqvist.

The report is particularly related Iltalehten to the story published on Wednesday, which tells about the misogynistic work culture at Finnair Kitchen.

According to Iltalehti, the people responsible for the allegations are still working at Finnair Kitchen in significant positions. Tallqvist says that the names of these persons have not been brought to the company’s attention.

According to Tallqvist, Finnair Kitchen’s culture and organization have been developed over the past four years. Especially during the corona pandemic, the staff has changed, and a lot of people have had to be fired from the department. Almost the entire management team has also been replaced at Finnair Kitchen.

Current manager responsible for operations at Finnair Kitchen Marika Nieminen started in his position in October 2020.

Tallqvist says the allegations of misogyny and inappropriate behavior came as a complete surprise to him.

He emphasizes that we are talking about an organization with many thousands of employees.

“That’s why we want to get to the bottom of the matter. This is really worrying and sad to hear.”

Finnair has a communication channel through which personnel can report harassment or bullying. According to Tallqvist, the anonymous reporting channel was in use in 2018.

“Finnair has zero tolerance for all bullying and harassment,” says Tallqvist.