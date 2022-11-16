Companies | Finnair begins major change negotiations – 450 jobs at risk

Finnair is planning to outsource the cabin crew on Thai and North American routes. Every fourth job is at risk.

State the majority-owned airline Finnair begins change negotiations. As a result of the negotiations, 450 jobs in the company’s long-haul cabin services are at risk.

The travel agency service currently employs approximately 1,750 employees in Finland.

The change negotiations are related to the company’s plans to implement a cabin service with an external partner on routes to Thailand and North America. The company already acquires the entire cabin services of the Singapore, Hong Kong and India routes and the routes from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Doha as a purchase service.

According to the press release sent by the company on Wednesday, the possible subcontracting would be done by the end of next year.

The need for savings is behind the plan to cut jobs. The company has made significant losses during the corona pandemic. Since the end of February, the closure of Russian airspace has also weakened Finnair’s ability to make a profit.

Finnair has made comparable losses of around 182 million euros in January–September of the current year.

In 2021, the company suffered losses of around 470 million euros, and in 2020 losses of almost 600 million euros.

Finnair says in its press release that the company’s primary goal has been to find cost-reducing solutions together with its personnel.

According to the company, it has tried to find ways to save money with its personnel, which would be implemented through changes in working conditions.

Finnair has proposed changes to the cabin crew regarding, among other things, the efficiency of crew use, hotel rules and extras paid for long days.

“Our goal is still to find cost-saving solutions together with the cabin crew. What we now need from the negotiators is a genuine desire to jointly find solutions where the cabin service could continue to be carried out by our own personnel and job losses could be avoided. Discussing alternatives is an essential part of the change negotiation process,” says Finnair’s CEO Topi Manner in the bulletin.

The change negotiations will start next Wednesday, November 23. The negotiations are estimated to last at least six weeks.

Finnair published its new strategy in early September. At that time, CEO Manner said that the company needs significant additional savings in order to return its profitability to the same level as before the pandemic.

The company has already implemented a cost-saving program of more than 200 million euros in the last two and a half years.

The company’s previous strategy lost its meaning on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine and Russia closed its airspace to Western airlines.

The old strategy relied on flying through Russia between Europe and Asia. The shortest route from Europe to Asia passes through Russian airspace.

The purpose of the new strategy is to restore Finnair’s profitability regardless of the situation in Russian airspace. With cost reductions, Finnair would ensure its competitiveness in all market areas.

Finnair the stock opened sharply lower on Wednesday. The company’s stock was down more than 5.5 percent just over an hour after the start of trading.