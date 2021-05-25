Companies Finlayson, Vallila and Makia will be transferred to the same group

In the future, the Manna & Co Group will own brand houses, which will continue as separate companies.

Finns the brand houses Finlayson, Vallila Interior and Makia Clothing will have a joint owner.

The merger will create the Manna & co Group, which in addition to the mentioned companies owns 20 per cent of Sasta outdoor clothing company and also Finlayson’s subsidiary Reinon & Aino.

The key shareholders of the companies transferring to the Manna & Co Group will continue as owners of the parent company. The arrangement will be implemented in part through a share exchange.

The news is updated.