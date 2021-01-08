Companies Finlayson starts distributing free cloth masks in its stores, describes its campaign as “financially significant”

Finlayson began production of face masks last spring.

Home textile manufacturer Finlayson will begin distributing free fabric face masks to buyers of its products, the company said in a statement. Customers of the company’s stores receive one free face mask for each product they purchase.

“Our customers usually buy more than one product at a time, so in this social industry we get a significant amount of masks applied,” says Finlayson’s CEO Mikko Koponen in the bulletin.

“We want to stop the spread of the virus without getting caught up in the availability of masks.”

According to the company, the recommended price of the fabric face masks it manufactures is EUR 8.95 per piece. Finlayson describes its campaign in a press release as “financially significant” for the company.

According to the company, the coronavirus pandemic is at a turning point in Finland. Next, in its view, is either a “catastrophic situation” or the control of the spread of the virus. According to Finlayson, everyone, including companies, has a responsibility to prevent the spread.