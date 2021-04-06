Tuesday, April 6, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Companies Finlayson is closing most of its stores temporarily

by admin
April 6, 2021
in World
0

Customer flows slowed down more than last spring.

Home textile company Finlayson will close most of its stores for the time being from Tuesday. Its doors will close 19 stores, leaving four permanent and four pop-up stores open.

Managing director Mikko Koponen tells STT that 74 employees of the stores to be closed will be laid off. The reason for the closure is that the customer flow has faded even lower than last spring due to the corona.

At the same time, e-commerce has grown rapidly. During the store closure last spring, traffic in the online store increased by 750 percent. According to Koponen, the majority of Finlayson’s sales take place through its own channels, ie in its own stores and online store. The exact share is not disclosed by the company.

The stores on Kuninkaankatu, Sello, Jumbo and Lahti Karisma in Tampere will remain open, as well as the pop-up stores in Humppila, Lempäälä Ideapark, Helsingin Kamppi, and Lohja ABC.

Koponen hoped that the stores could be reopened before the summer.

.
#Companies #Finlayson #closing #stores #temporarily

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Corona vaccination at the family doctor: How do appointments work and what does it actually cost?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.