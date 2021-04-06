Companies Finlayson is closing most of its stores temporarily

Customer flows slowed down more than last spring.

Home textile company Finlayson will close most of its stores for the time being from Tuesday. Its doors will close 19 stores, leaving four permanent and four pop-up stores open.

Managing director Mikko Koponen tells STT that 74 employees of the stores to be closed will be laid off. The reason for the closure is that the customer flow has faded even lower than last spring due to the corona.

At the same time, e-commerce has grown rapidly. During the store closure last spring, traffic in the online store increased by 750 percent. According to Koponen, the majority of Finlayson’s sales take place through its own channels, ie in its own stores and online store. The exact share is not disclosed by the company.

The stores on Kuninkaankatu, Sello, Jumbo and Lahti Karisma in Tampere will remain open, as well as the pop-up stores in Humppila, Lempäälä Ideapark, Helsingin Kamppi, and Lohja ABC.

Koponen hoped that the stores could be reopened before the summer.