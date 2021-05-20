Companies Financial life: A company partly owned by Sanna Marin’s husband Markus Räikkönen is threatened with bankruptcy

Markus Räikkönen currently works as the Chief Operating Officer of Henrico Digital. He owns a stake in Prezella.

From Tampere the financial situation of the financial technology company Prezella is weak, he says Economic life. This is the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) husband Markus Räikkönen partly owned and operated by a company.

Prezella’s operations have been virtually at a standstill. According to Talouselämä, the company did not make any turnover last year and the loss for the financial year was approximately EUR 7,000. The company has made a loss since its inception, ie in 2016. Räikkönen’s holding in the company is 26 percent, Talouselämä says.

The threat of the company going bankrupt is “high, if not even likely,” says an analyst at Talouselämä Ari Rajala.

Today, Räikkönen’s actual employer is the consulting firm Henrico Digital, where he has recently started as Chief Operating Officer.

Yet Last spring, Räikkönen served as Communications Director at the Academy of Marketing, which offers digital customer acquisition services.

Last spring, the company issued a warning to an employee who tried to take advantage of contact with the Prime Minister in customer acquisition.

In customer e-mails and discussions, it had been pointed out that the spouse of the company’s communications director is Prime Minister Marin, according to an internal investigation. At that time, Marin and Räikkönen lived as cohabiting spouses, but They got married in early August 2020.