Companies | Facebook’s problems are getting deeper: USD 85 billion melted from the value of Meta on Thursday

Facebook’s parent company Meta is plunging at an unprecedented speed.

Social the media giant Meta is in big trouble. The net profit of Facebook’s parent company fell to 4.4 billion dollars in July–September. Just a year ago it was 9.2 billion dollars.

At the same time, the company’s turnover, which suffered from stagnant user numbers and a decrease in advertising revenue, fell to 27.7 billion dollars from 29 billion dollars a year ago.

Investors hit the company with a contract on Thursday. The company’s share fell by as much as 24.6 percent. At the same time, a whopping 84.6 billion dollars was wiped off the company’s market value in one day.

In terms of market value, this is the third largest daily drop in Facebook’s history. In percentage terms, it is the second biggest daily crash.

The company the greatest daily melting was seen in early February. At that time, the company’s value lost 26.4 percent and more than 232.3 billion dollars in a day.

The plunge in early February is the largest single-day meltdown in the company’s market value in US stock market history. At that time too, the background of the dive was the publication of results that fell short of expectations.

Meta’s stock now costs just under $98. The last time the stock was cheaper than this was in January 2016.

The company’s sharp drop is illustrated by the fact that after the drop at the beginning of February, the company’s market value was 648 billion dollars, now only 260 billion.