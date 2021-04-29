Companies Facebook’s advertising revenues grew sharply, and user numbers also grew dramatically in the first half of the year

The company’s revenue rose to about $ 26.2 billion. It relies almost entirely on online advertising.

Social media giant Facebook nearly doubled its results in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The company’s earnings rose to $ 9.5 billion. The print was boosted by ad sales, which grew as the corona pandemic stuck people in front of the boxes.

The company’s revenue rose to about $ 26.2 billion. It relies almost entirely on online advertising. Advertising revenue for the first quarter of the year was about $ 25.4 billion, according to the company. According to the company, the prices of individual advertisements rose by about 30 percent from the level of the corresponding period of the previous year.

Facebook’s revenue from online advertising grew 46 percent year-over-year.

Facebook said the number of people using the service each month has risen ten percent. According to the company, the service is used by 2.85 billion people every month. An 8% increase in the number of daily users was also reported. The service has about 1.88 million daily users, the company said in a statement. User figures are from March.

From Facebook significant growth in earnings and revenue was expected in advance. According to a forecast collected by Refinitiv, Facebook’s revenue is expected to grow to $ 23.7 billion from $ 17.7 billion in January-March last year. Earnings per share are also expected to grow significantly to $ 2.37. In January-March last year, earnings were $ 1.71 per share.

Facebook has received negative attention, for example, regarding user privacy and data protection, as well as the spread of hate speech and false news. Still, the company’s advertising business its like a sip.