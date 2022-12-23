Companies | Facebook parent company settles Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for $725 million

Facebook’s parent company Meta is settling a long-running lawsuit related to the privacy of user data.

Social media Meta, the parent company of the platform Facebook, is settling its long-running lawsuit in which the company is accused of giving user data to third parties, says news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters, Meta has agreed to pay 725 million dollars, or more than 680 million euros, to settle the class action known as the Cambridge Analytica case.

Case dates back to 2018, when it was revealed that Facebook had given the British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica access to the data of up to 87 million users of the platform.

Donald Trump’s Cambridge Analytica, which worked on the 2016 presidential election campaign, used the information it received from Facebook for voter profiling, among other things.

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs said the settlement was the largest user data privacy class action settlement ever in the United States.

However, Meta will not have to admit wrongdoing as part of the deal, which is still pending approval by a federal judge.

The company said in a statement that the deal was in the best interest of its community and shareholders. It also said it had revamped its approach to privacy over the past three years.

Meta already in 2019 agreed to pay five billion dollars to settle the investigation of the US trade authorities into the company’s privacy practices.

In addition, it has paid $100 million to settle an investigation by the country’s market authorities over suspicions that the company misled investors about how Meta uses user data.