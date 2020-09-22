Companies Experiments will soon be carried out at Tampere’s Uros Arena, which have never been heard of anywhere else – such is the Uros Group, which is familiar to me.

The male’s most important customers and partners are international operators and technology giants.

Male At the head office in Oulu, there was no sudden attention, which the company ended up in in March after the name of the new arena in Tampere was revealed as Uros Live.

Chief Operating Officer of the Company Juho Kokkonen reflects a video on the wall of the conference room with the President of the United States Donald Trump mentions the Finnish Male. It was filmed in October 2019 when Sauli Niinistö was Trump’s guest at the White House. The company is used to this kind of consideration.