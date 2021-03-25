Companies Etla’s report: OP, Neste and Nordea are the most important companies in Finland – the graphics show that Nokia was more important than the total at the time

Despite the increase in value added, the importance of the ten largest companies as employers has decreased.

Business research institute Etla listed the most significant companies in 2019. According to Etla’s report, in 2019 there were three companies operating in Finland that generated more than EUR 1.5 billion in value added in Finland.

The number one bank group is OP, which generated value added of almost EUR 1.7 billion. Neste generated the second highest value added (1.54 billion) and Nordea Finland the third largest (1.51 billion). UPM, Kesko and Metsä Group also added more than a billion in value added.

In addition, the ten largest companies included Elisa, Stora Enso, Bayer and ABB.

Etla has also published similar reports in 2008 and 2013. Compared to previous reports, some changes were now observed in the list. The most visible change is the drop-out of Nokia, which has long been at the forefront, among the most value-added companies.

“Compared to 2008, Neste, Elisa and Bayer have been in the top10 list as new companies. Nokia’s drop from the top ten is noteworthy, as in 2008 the highest value-added company was Nokia. The OP, which has now risen to number one, finished fourth in 2008. However, the number of companies with the highest added value varies somewhat, ”says the research director Jyrki Ali-Yrkkö In Etla’s press release.

In 2008, Nokia alone generated 2.8 percent of Finland’s gross domestic product (GDP). The amount of value added it generated to the Finnish economy in 2008 was still more than EUR 4,850 million. The amount is greater than the total amount of value added generated by the three largest companies in 2019.

Etlan According to the Commission, the ten largest companies play a significant role as producers of Finnish GDP. In 2019, they generated 5.7 per cent of Finland’s GDP, in 2008 the share was almost 8.8 per cent. The importance of large companies to Finland ‘s GDP has thus fallen slightly since 2008.

However, it is also noteworthy that, despite the increase in value added, the number of employees in the largest companies has fallen by 20%, although there are also some companies that have clearly increased their staff, such as Bayer and Elisa.

According to Etla, the largest reductions in the number of employees will take place between 2008 and 2015, after which total employment will have increased slightly. In 2008, the ten largest companies in Finland employed almost 79,000 people, or 4.9 per cent of the employed in Finland. In 2019, the share had dropped to 3.7 percent and the number of employees to 62,800.

In 2019, the ten largest companies with value added employed less than four per cent of the employment of all companies, while the corresponding share in 2008 reached about five per cent.