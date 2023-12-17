Companies | Etla research: Corona subsidies saved jobs, but weakened productivity

In the future, crisis subsidies should be aimed more specifically at companies affected by the crisis, says Etla's research manager Olli Ropponen.

Companies managed to keep jobs with the subsidies they received from Business Finland at the beginning of the corona crisis, but at the same time the subsidies weakened labor productivity in Finland, according to a study by the Finnish Institute of Economic Affairs (Etla).

According to the study, corona support reduced unemployment by an average of four months in 2020–2022. According to Etla's calculations, the cost of keeping the job for one year was around 38,000 euros.

The subsidies did not affect the turnover of the companies, but labor productivity decreased in the companies that received the support. According to the study, the negative impact on work productivity continued even after the end of the support program.

“It is worrisome that labor productivity seems to have remained at a permanently lower level in the companies that received support. This can still be seen a year and a half after the end of the support program,” Etla's research manager Olli Ropponen says in the announcement.

Roppsen according to the corona support seems to have been successful as crisis support, but at the same time failed as support for business development.

“In the future, possible crisis subsidies should be aimed more specifically at companies affected by the crisis.”

According to the study, the annual salaries of employees who worked in companies that received support increased and the risk of unemployment decreased. Employees also more often stayed in the companies that received support, instead of moving to more productive positions in other companies.

In Finland, Business Finland was the first to offer companies financial support in the early stages of the pandemic, when there was no permanent mechanism for distributing support yet. The subsidies aimed to prevent, among other things, a wave of corporate bankruptcies and large-scale unemployment.

In the study published by Etla on Monday, the information used in applying for Business Finland's subsidies was used together with the companies' financial statements and income register data.