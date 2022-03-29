Exceptionally, more than ten percent of the shareholders present at Ericsson’s Annual General Meeting voted against the Board’s discharge.

Part network equipment maker Ericsson’s shareholders have publicly applauded the Swedish company’s top management and board for a scandal involving possible corruption in Iraq.

Ericsson held its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, with more than 10 percent of the shareholders attending the meeting voting for the Board of Directors and the President and CEO. Börje Ekholmin against the discharge, Ericsson says in a statement. General meetings are routinely discharged by general meetings.

However, the shareholders re-elected both Ekholm and the members of the Board of Directors.

Under Swedish law, the company and its investors can sue board members if at least 10 percent of shareholders are not discharged from liability, Reuters reports.

Ericsson reported an internal audit completed in February 2019 this year that found serious violations of the company’s rules and evidence of corruption against the Isis terrorist organization in Iraq. Ericsson did not publish the results of its internal audit until February of this year, after being questioned by several media outlets.

The U.S. Department of Justice has investigated the case. The company’s shareholders have also criticized Ericsson for disclosing the matter.

Ericsson could be fined heavily. The company’s share has fallen by about a quarter since the case was announced.