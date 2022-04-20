Companies Entrepreneurial Gallup: Russia’s operations clearly reduce companies’ willingness to invest in Finland

The reliability of the Finnish authorities and efficient logistics increase the companies’ investment desire.

Russian The operations significantly erode companies’ willingness to invest in Finland, according to the Entrepreneurship Gallery commissioned by Finnish entrepreneurs.

Forty-two per cent of the decision-makers of companies operating in Finland who responded to the survey said that Russia’s actions, ie the country’s offensive war in Ukraine, is reducing the company’s willingness to invest in Finland. The higher investment brake is only the price of energy, which 49 per cent of respondents said will reduce their willingness to invest in Finland.

In addition to these, almost half of the respondents saw the activities of the trade union movement and the price of labor as factors reducing investment appetite.

Managing Director of Finnish Entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen considers the debilitating effect of the trade union movement to be particularly unfortunate.

“When the world is in a storm, we have to put our own things in order, when we cannot influence Russia’s operations,” Pentikäinen says in a press release.

One third of the respondents also considered the situation in Finland’s domestic politics or the non-NATO affiliation to be factors reducing investment appetite.

Investment willingness towards Finland is increased by the reliability of the authorities, efficient logistics and the functioning of the capital markets.

The level of taxation is one of the biggest factors reducing the desire to invest, but the predictability of the tax system is one of the biggest drivers of investment.

The survey conducted by Kantari was answered by 1,033 representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises. 1-11 April 2022.