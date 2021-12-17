Companies Energy company Neova and Lassila & Tikanoja combine part of their business

The new joint venture consists of Neova’s and L & T’s energy wood business.

Energy company Neova combines its energy wood business with Lassila & Tikanoja (L&T).

The new joint venture between the state-owned peat company Neova (formerly Vapo) and L&T consists of L&T Biowatti oy and the energy wood business of Neova oy’s Vapo Fuels business.

Neova announces the merger in its press release.

L&T: n is to own 55% of the company and Neova 45%. The turnover of the joint venture will be approximately EUR 100 million, and the company will employ approximately one hundred people.

The reunification is scheduled to take place by the end of 2022. The transaction requires the approval of the competition authorities.

“The role of wood fuels in phasing out fossil fuels is key. With the joint venture, we will be able to serve customers in a wider geographical area and develop services and operations more efficiently, ”says L & T’s General Counsel. Sirpa Huopalainen In Neova’s press release.

