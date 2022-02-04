Companies E-commerce Amazon continues to grow – the company doubled its results in the last quarter of the year

The company’s shares rose about 14 percent after the announcement of the result.

Online store Amazon’s operating profit rose to $ 14.3 billion in the fourth quarter, which also saw the Christmas season, the company said. says.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the company’s result doubled. The improved result is due to, among other things, the continued growth of e-commerce and the investment in electric car manufacturer Riviani.

In the process In the third quarter, the company ‘s revenue rose to $ 137.4 billion, up nine percent from the same period a year earlier.

Following the announcement of the result, Amazon shares rose about 14 percent on the secondary stock market.

Ecommerce the result was lower than expected due to lower labor, procurement and delivery costs. In addition, the effects of the coronary pandemic on supply chains, labor turnover and inflation have caused the company a headache.

Compared to 2020, Amazon’s revenue rose about 20 percent last year to $ 469.8 billion. In total, the company made an operating profit of $ 33.4 billion in 2021. Operating profit rose from $ 21.3 billion a year earlier.

Of the technology companies in the past, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Apple have reported good results this earnings season, while Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said its results have fallen.