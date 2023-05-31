Companies | Doctors come up with a business idea and offer IVs at a festival

Valvira investigates the company’s operating method.

Lounge chair, a bag of saline and a cannula into a vein. Such a sight may be encountered at this summer’s festivals.

In Finland, a company called Nesteytysasema Elvy has started, which offers hydration treatment to those suffering from mild dehydration, for example at next summer’s festival.

Elvy’s medical director Antti Maunon according to the purpose is to help people burdened by an active life to recover and recover.

“Fluid therapy is suitable for basically healthy adults aged 18-65 who want to improve their health,” Mauno answers in an email interview.

Social and health care the licensing and control agency Valvira is currently investigating whether Elvy’s operations comply with the regulations in all respects. Valvira has received several contacts asking to clarify the company’s operating method.

“Elvy is a company offering private medical services approved by Valvira. A new type of activity will certainly raise questions in some circles, so it’s great that the authorities are monitoring the activity. All employees carrying out the treatment have medical treatment licenses and a professional license granted by Valvira,” Mauno answers.

According to him, the company only treats patients who need hydration.

“We follow careful operating principles,” says Mauno.

Liquid therapy has been on the market abroad for some time, especially at festivals, but there have been no companies offering the service in Finland before.

How then fluid therapy is given at the festival?

Elvy’s medical director Mauno describes the treatment situation as follows:

“At the office, the patient fills out a preliminary information form, based on which the specialist assesses the need for treatment. If everything is in order based on the form and the interview, the patient can sit in a chair and the nurse will attach the cannula to the back of the hand or the elbow joint”.

The treatment lasts about half an hour. In addition to the saline solution, the liquid bag contains potassium and magnesium. According to Elvy, the price of the treatment will be around 100–200 euros, depending on the event.

Summer at festivals, some people drink alcoholic beverages or use drugs.

“We do not give rehydration therapy to people who are clearly intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics. Our point also does not function as a survival treatment station,” says Mauno.

According to him, fluid therapy is not given if the client has serious underlying diseases or a weak general condition.

“If necessary, patients are referred to the local hospital emergency room”.

Doctor Antti Mauno is a serial entrepreneur in the health industry, who works in the fields of medical services, child protection and vaccine business. Previously, he had a company that brought Russian patients to a private hospital in Finland for treatment. Now he works as the medical director of Elvy, which offers fluid therapy.

“We see demand for the services in the Nordic countries and elsewhere in Europe. People want to invest in their health and well-being,” says Mauno.

The first event where Elvy’s hydration station is scheduled to be present is in about a week in Kaarina at the Archipelago festival.

Hydration therapy is given in hospitals to patients who may have poor fluid balance for many different reasons. The treatment can restore fluid balance when the patient is given an aqueous solution containing electrolytes intravenously.