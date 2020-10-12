Companies Dissatisfaction with government corona measures and the management of the economic crisis increased in companies

Credit for the government’s ability to deal with the interest rate crisis has weakened in companies.

Finnish companies satisfaction of the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government’s ability to deal with the coronavirus epidemic and the resulting economic crisis has declined since the spring.

Of the companies that responded to the Chamber of Commerce survey, 67 percent believe that the government has dealt very or fairly poorly with the financial crisis caused by the corona. In May, 55% of companies responded.

CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemen according to companies, already in the spring felt that the government has not been able to deal with the economic crisis in the desired way.

“The proportion of dissatisfied has only increased with the fall.”

Yet a more significant change in dissatisfaction is related to the government’s ability to manage the epidemic itself. In the spring, 78 percent of businesses felt that the government had been very or fairly successful in tackling the epidemic. In May, about 13 per cent of companies were dissatisfied. Now the share is about 34 percent.

The survey shows that companies’ sentiment in terms of employees and turnover has remained unchanged during the autumn. About a quarter of respondents say that the interest rate crisis has not yet had a negative impact on net sales.

Half of the companies predict that the corona situation will have a declining effect on turnover over the next two months, but by no more than 25 percent.

“Similarly, three out of four expect revenue to decline over the next two months,” the chief economist said Mauri Kotamäki says.

Central Chamber of Commerce According to Kotamäki, with the autumn, the world economy will stagnate despite various large stimulus projects that will increase aggregate demand.

“Although the first half of the year, the corona crisis has gone quite well by international standards, it is not dry here. Local agreement would be needed now more than ever, ”says Kotamäki.

About 44 percent of companies have already implemented layoffs or layoffs. 43 percent of respondents estimate that they will have to reduce the number of employees in the coming months.

The survey was conducted on October 8th. It was answered by 2,929 member companies of chambers of commerce from various industries all over Finland. A similar survey has been conducted nine times this year. The respondents are companies of all sizes. The majority of respondents are employer companies and 8% are sole proprietors.