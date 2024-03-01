According to the Movimento Desonera Brasil, which brings together 17 entities, the project “simply forwards” the text of MP 1,202 of 2023

The Movimento Desonera Brasil published a manifesto last Thursday (29.Feb.2024) against the bill 493 of 2024, which deals with the repayment of payroll in 17 sectors of the economy. Entities representing the affected sectors signed the text. According to them, the PL “simply forward” the text of the provisional measure 1,202 of 2023.

The note says that the government acts “belatedly and in an imposing manner, without dialogue or sensitivity social” and disrespects “the balance of forces constitutional“imposing your will. Here's the complete (PDF – 439 kB).

On Tuesday (27.Feb.2024), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gave up on reimbursing the payroll of companies in 17 sectors of the economy. Published a new provisional measure, the 1,208to revoke part of another, the 1,202 of 2023, which dealt with the topic. A part of the private sector was sent as PL to the National Congress on Wednesday (28.Feb.2024).

The Desonera Brasil Movement states that “has always been open to broad dialogue”but “never looked for” for the government. He argues that Brazil “needs solutions that encourage the creation of formal jobs by companies” and says that the cost of this today is “very high” and leads to “greater informality and precariousness”.

“In light of the facts, we reaffirm our willingness to engage in the necessary constructive and democratic dialogue, based on factual data and credible information. A dialogue that can reach a definitive conclusion on the cost of being formally employed in the country, not only for the 17 sectors, but for the productive economy as a whole”he declares.

Here are the entities that sign the manifesto:

Abes – Brazilian Association of Software Companies;

Abicalçados – Brazilian Association of Footwear Industries;

Abit – Brazilian Association of the Textile and Clothing Industry;

Abol – Brazilian Association of Logistics Operators;

ABPA – Brazilian Animal Protein Association;

Abratel – Brazilian Radio and Television Association;

ABT – Brazilian Teleservices Association;

ANPTrilhos – National Association of Rail Passenger Transporters;

Assespro Federation – Federation of Associations of Brazilian Information Technology Companies;

Brasscom – Association of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Digital Technologies Companies;

CICB – Brazilian Tanning Industry Center;

Contic – National Confederation of Information and Communication Technology;

Fabus – National Association of Bus Manufacturers;

Fenainfo – National Federation of IT Companies;

Feninfra – National Federation for the Installation and Maintenance of Telecommunications and IT Network Infrastructure;

Igeoc – Institute for Operational Excellence in Billing;

Synditextile – Union of Spinning and Weaving Industries of the State of São Paulo.

Read more: