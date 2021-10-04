Three quarters of the companies that will fall under the new law for a more equal male-female ratio at the top from next year do not know what the exact consequences are. This is apparent from research published this Tuesday by the Social and Economic Council (SER).

As of 1 January, a women’s quota will apply to the executive board of listed companies. In listed companies, at least one third of the supervisory directors must be female (or male). In addition, the companies, including large companies that are not listed on the stock exchange, must indicate how they will make their top and bottom top more diverse, and specify a target figure. The companies involved must soon report to the SER on their action plan and progress.

This advisory body to the government and parliament, with representatives of employers, employees and so-called crown members, has already had an investigation into the extent to which companies are familiar with the new legislation. Eight out of ten are aware of the forthcoming law, as it turns out. That doesn’t translate into action yet. The vast majority are not (yet) preparing.

Annulment

The top women’s quota is the most famous part of the new law. More than a third of the companies surveyed mentioned this when asked. Far fewer companies are aware of the target figure. That was mentioned by only 4 percent.

There is confusion about the quota. A quarter of the unlisted companies think that they too must comply. The SER is now working on a ‘diversity portal’ where companies can find information about the new law.

334 companies took part in the SER’s survey. That is a fraction of the companies that will be affected by the new law. The SER estimates that the SER estimates that the SER will have to formulate a target against one hundred listed companies in the Netherlands, and another five thousand ‘large’ companies.

After years of non-commitment, a top that is too masculine can cause problems for a company

The Senate passed the bill last week to a ‘More balanced ratio between men and women in management and supervisory boards’. After years of non-commitment, companies can now be judged on a company top that is too masculine. If a listed company does not meet the quota, appointments of new male supervisory directors will be annulled until a woman has been appointed.

from the recent Female Board Index, an annual publication on the number of women at the top of the corporate world, shows that more than two thirds of listed companies now meet the proposed quota.

The number of top women on boards of directors is lagging behind. However, the quota does not apply to boards. Policymakers hope for a flywheel effect: the idea is that as soon as there are more female supervisory directors, they will also appoint more women as directors.