In the battle for employees, employers lure employees away from each other by pulling their wallets hard. This applies to both the recruitment of new staff and the retention of current employees, according to research by employers’ association AWVN. There are major drawbacks to this financial race, warns Anne Megens, director of policy and advice at the AWVN. ‘Higher wages alone are not the solution.’

#Companies #compete #battle #scarce #personnel #Leads #skewed #eyes #workplace