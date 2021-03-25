Companies #Companies

The kitchen and garden equipment manufacturer expects comparable operating profit to exceed EUR 120 million, but to remain below the 2020 level.

Kitchen and garden utensils Fiskars, which manufactures Fiskars, says it will increase its earnings guidance for 2021, as the company’s business has developed better than expected in the first half of the year.

The company now expects its comparable result (ebita) to be below the 2020 level but to exceed EUR 120 million. In the previous earnings guidance, Fiskars estimates that the company’s profit before financial items, taxes and amortization of intangible assets will exceed EUR 110 million, but will remain below last year’s level.

Fiskars expects its earnings (ebita) to grow significantly in the first half of the year from the previous year’s level.

“The positive development has continued in the first quarter of the year. Although stores have been closed in some markets, sales have grown, supported by strong demand. Demand has been strong in all business units. Consumers are looking for experiences in their daily lives and we have successfully responded to these needs, ”says the CEO. Nathalie Ahlström.

According to him, however, Visibility remains weak due to the interest rate pandemic, as seasonal fluctuations in retail and consumer demand may still deviate from normal.

Fiskars said earlier in March it would start co-operation negotiations concerning its store network, which includes 113 people. The company plans to close some of its stores and at the same time expand elsewhere. Fiskars says it is also tentatively planning to open one new store.