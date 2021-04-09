Companies Companies’ payment difficulties are increasing, according to the survey, companies have more difficulty than before in paying their bills on time

Large companies have extended their payment periods the most, but small customer companies have also increased their payment periods.

Already Nearly two out of five small and medium-sized companies report that contract partners and customer companies pay their bills more slowly than before. Last May, just over a quarter of companies said the same thing.

The matter is clear from the Entrepreneurship Gallery commissioned by the Finnish Confederation of Entrepreneurs, which was carried out by Kantar TNS by interviewing 1,120 representatives from various SMEs.

According to the respondents, large private companies have extended their payment periods the most, but small customer companies have also extended their payment periods compared to last May.

“The interest rate crisis has certainly made the situation for paying companies more difficult. However, the unilateral extension of payment periods is not just a corona-related phenomenon, but has been a problem for a long time, ”says the head of the central body’s legislative affairs Tiina Toivonen in the bulletin.

Half respondents want the authorities to monitor compliance with the Payment Time Act, but about a quarter oppose this. Now, according to the organization, compliance with the law is not monitored at all.

According to the law, the payment period for invoices may exceed 30 days only if expressly agreed. Currently, only half of the companies receive a monthly payment from their customer companies for the products and services delivered. The share has fallen by about four per cent since last May.

Only 43 percent of respondents say payment periods of more than 30 days have been agreed with the company paying for it.

“That is, in well over half of the cases where the company that provided the service or product has had to wait for payment for more than a month, no longer payment period has been agreed, even though the law requires it. This is a problem, ”Toivonen points out.

Long payment periods cause financial damage to almost a third of businesses. Director of the Central Organization Labor Market Janne Makkula the Prime Minister is in favor Sanna Marinin (sd) the inclusion in the government’s program that the need for reform of the legislation on payment periods is being addressed, in particular to strengthen the business environment for SMEs.

“The posting is good. A small business owner needs legal security to avoid a cash crisis. Therefore, effective law enforcement is needed. The law must be complied with, ”Makkula says in a press release.

The interviews were conducted on 19-24. March, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.