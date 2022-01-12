Companies “Communication and management are confusing” – Relora chain entrepreneur Noora Hautakangas was frustrated by the restrictions to be announced quickly and demands better foresight from decision-makers

Restrictions on restaurants tightened on Wednesday and the news came on Tuesday. Entrepreneur Noora Hautakangas calls for anticipation and a better understanding of the effects of restrictions.

12.1. 19:47

All restaurants is prescribed to close its doors at 6 p.m. In the background was the government’s coronation ministerial group decision made on Friday.

Notification of the new restrictions was given to the owner of the Relove chain Noora Hautakangas measure to meet. The concept of a chain focusing on second-hand products includes cafes, which now have shorter opening hours than the stores themselves.

On Tuesday night, Hautakangas made an update to Instagram in which he sent the government a stone-footed firefighter’s greetings: “The people who support this country have been completely forgotten there,” he wrote, among other things.

“It’s quite an inconceivable rumor that such decisions will be reported the day before they take effect. The least that is needed in this situation is foresight, ”Hautakangas tells HS.

The Relove chain opened a third store for Stockmann last summer. The chain, founded in 2014, initially had five employees, but last year it already had 60 employees.

Tombstone is also a member of the Board of Fashion Finland, which represents fashion retailers and stores, and says that many SMEs have communicated to them their frustration with the situation and the restrictions.

According to Hautakangas, the feelings of entrepreneurs are unfolding now that the situation has lengthened. We are already living in the third year of the pandemic. Hautakangas recalls that Relove’s cafés have had normal customer seats for a couple of weeks throughout Korona.

“The government has had time to learn to anticipate.”

Tombstone considers the situation unfair. He says an entrepreneur cannot automatically shorten the shifts already agreed and given to employees. This can only be done if the employee himself wants to shorten an already agreed shift.

Costs and the changes brought about by the restrictions fall on the entrepreneur.

“Who pays for this? This will flow directly into the arms of SMEs. We entrepreneurs have all the property here. The bill is starting to be quite big, we won’t even get a loan anymore, ”says Hautakangas.

“SMEs need to rise to the barricades on this issue.”

He calls on decision-makers to have a better understanding of what’s really going on at the grassroots level. He asks how many infections shortening the opening hours by two hours actually reduces.

“Decision makers are now trying to press all the emergency buttons. Communication and management are confusing and there is no understanding. ”

Fashion SMEs also suffer from constraints as customer flows stall when restaurants close and strong recommendations are made to stay at home.

Tombstone criticizes the Finnish government for not making clear decisions on aid to companies before the restrictions are implemented.

Relove applied for and received development support from Business Finland at the beginning of the pandemic. It enabled the chain to set up an online store. However, the chain’s operations and main livelihood are based on people physically arriving at the store, where they can also spend time in the café.

Hautakangas is of the opinion that business support should focus on direct subsidies, which can also cover fixed costs. He also stresses that the support system should already exist when the restrictions come into force.

Hautakangas says entrepreneurs would also have needed flexibility in layoff practices, which he considers too slow for the speed of decisions made in a corona situation.

“We don’t even want to make a profit, the most important thing is to stay up and be able to keep employees at work. It is not enough to start organizing subsidies in months. ”