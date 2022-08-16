Companies | Clothing giant H&M criticized China for human rights violations, now the company has quietly returned to the Chinese online store

The clothing giant H&M criticized China for violating the human rights of the Uyghurs and became the target of a wide boycott in the country. Now the company seems to have returned to the popular online shopping platform.

Swedish clothing giant H&M’s official online store in the Chinese Alibaba’s Tmall online store has reopened after 16 months of closure.

Numerous Chinese websites removed H&M products from their online platforms after the clothing company criticized China for human rights violations in the Uyghur region of Xinjiang.

H&M’s return to the Chinese website was first noticed by Chinese online shoppers, and was confirmed by the news agency Reuters.

Neither the clothing company nor Alibaba commented to Reuters on the reopening of the online store.

In September 2020 H&M released a statement that it no longer buys cotton from China’s Uighur regions. Many other clothing companies joined the bandwagon. At that time, there was still little reaction to the announcement in China.

Half a year later, Western countries imposed sanctions against China because of the treatment of the Uyghurs. In response, the Chinese began to boycott western clothing chains that raised the issue of the Uyghurs. H&M and references to it were removed from numerous online shopping platforms.

In 2020, China was H&M’s fourth largest market and brought in about six percent of the company’s total turnover. The Uyghur regions, on the other hand, are a significant producer of cotton for clothing companies, as up to a fifth of the world’s cotton comes from Xinjiang.

Both the pandemic and the consumer boycott have disciplined the Swedish company’s sales in China. In the second quarter of 2021, H&M’s sales in China decreased by 23 percent compared to a year ago. At the time, the clothing giant described the relationship with China as “complicated”.

In June 2022, H&M permanently closed its flagship store in Shanghai. The company has not commented on the reasons for the closure.

of the UN experts and human rights organizations estimate that the Chinese authorities have forced more than a million people belonging to Muslim minorities to “re-education camps” where they are brainwashed and tortured. The events have been described, among other things, as cultural genocide.

Uyghurs are also forced to work in cotton fields and in the clothing industry.

China has denied human rights violations.