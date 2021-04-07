Companies Clas Ohlson’s sales weakened in Finland during the corona epidemic

According to data released by the company on Wednesday, sales fell by ten percent in May – March.

Swedish Clas Ohlson’s sales in the retail chain have fallen in Finland during the corona epidemic.

According to data published by Clas Ohlson on Wednesday, the company’s sales in Finland decreased by ten percent in May – March. In the main market areas in Sweden, sales decreased by six percent over the same period. In Norway, sales increased by nine percent.

Overall, the company’s sales have decreased by one percent during the current financial year and by five percent in Swedish kronor. E-commerce sales increased by 65 percent. The company’s financial year ends in April.

In March, sales in Finland increased by six per cent and in the company as a whole by three per cent.

Clas Ohlson sales have suffered during the Korona period due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of infections, although the company’s profitability has remained unchanged.

During the corona epidemic, the company has tried to increase its sales in Finland with new e-commerce delivery methods. The company has launched an even faster e-commerce pick-up service and tried delivery cooperation with the food courier service Wolt.