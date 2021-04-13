Companies China warns dozens of Chinese technological waste about anti-competitive measures

The authorities warned a few days after e-commerce giant Alibaba received billions in fines for abusing its dominant position.

13.4. 16:49

China’s authorities warn 34 Chinese technology giants to “correct” anti-competitive practices, the country’s regulators said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country’s supervisory authorities issued a warning a few days after e-commerce giant Alibaba received billions in fines for abusing its dominant position.

Companies warned by the regulator include online giants Baidu and Tencent, as well as Bytedance, known for its Tiktok app.

In their press release, the authorities gave the company a month to review their internal processes and conduct audits, as well as correct practices that harm competition. According to the release, unfair competition hampers innovation and development and harms consumer interests. The authorities urged companies to prioritize the national interest.

The bulletin was published jointly by the Chinese competition, network and tax authorities.

News agency Bloomberg Intelligence analyst interviewed by Reuters Vey-Sern Lingin according to the Chinese authorities seem to use the Alibaba case as an example to prevent abuses by other technology players. It refers to a time limit of one month during which companies are allowed to go through their processes.

Alibaba received on Saturday Fines of 18 billion yuan, or about 2.3 billion euros, after months of investigation. Ant Group, a fintech company belonging to the Alibaba cluster, then announced that it would transform into a company controlled like a bank under the supervision of the authorities.