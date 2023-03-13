Companies | Change negotiations at the Rauma shipyard over, reduce less than ten employees

The operation is divided into two areas of responsibility, which are official ships and merchant ships.

Rauma Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC), which runs the shipyard, has completed its change negotiations. As a result of the negotiations, the shipyard company will reduce less than ten employees, STT is informed about the company. Reductions are implemented, for example, through layoffs and retirements.

When the change negotiations start in January, RMC estimates that a maximum of 20 employees will be cut.

The goal of the change negotiations was to reorganize operations to meet the needs of the current order base and cut the company’s costs. As a result of the negotiations, RMC’s operations are divided into two areas of responsibility, which are official ships and merchant ships.

According to the company, the reform clarifies responsibilities and the division of work, improves the management of costs and schedules, and strengthens the resourcing of projects.

“The last couple of years have been difficult, and therefore these negotiations were necessary as part of the company’s wider need for change. RMC has every opportunity to become profitable, and the work for that continues,” says RMC’s CEO Mika Heiskanen in the bulletin.

In the second year, RMC made a loss of more than 53 million euros, while the turnover was around 154 million euros.

Rauma the shipyard has four multipurpose corvettes for the Navy and two passenger car ferries for the Tasmanian TT-Line under construction. It has been reported previously that the delivery of the Navy’s new corvettes has been delayed by more than a year and a half from the planned date.

Last year, RMC received a capital loan of 40 million euros from its owners. Chairman of the board of the company Stig Gustavson told STT in November that without the capital loan RMC would have filed for bankruptcy. The state owns a fifth of RMC through Suomen Teollisuussijoitus.

The shipyard company had more than 210 employees at the end of last year.