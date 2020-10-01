Companies CEOs of Cargotec and Konecranes: “Together, two strong Finnish companies are even stronger internationally”

According to the CEOs, there are no plans for job cuts.

Cargo handling equipment Cargotec, a manufacturer of lifting equipment, and Konecranes, a manufacturer of lifting equipment, announced a merger on Thursday.

The CEOs of the companies arrive at the interview with a smile. There is also a reason for this: the shares of both companies rose sharply on Thursday: Cargotec’s share price had risen 21 percent in the afternoon and Konecranes’ share 13 percent.

“When two strong Finnish companies are brought together, they are even stronger internationally. The key idea of ​​this merger is to grow the business as competition intensifies, ”says Konecranes CEO Rob Smith.

CEO of Cargotec Mika Vehviläinen nods next to. The plan is to complete the merger by the end of next year, when the company expects to receive the necessary approvals from the competition authorities.

Both the companies are the largest in the world in their industries.

Last year, Cargotec’s net sales were EUR 3.7 billion and comparable operating profit was EUR 286 million. Konecranes had net sales of EUR 3.3 billion and comparable operating profit of EUR 280 million.

Based on last year’s data, the combined company’s net sales would be EUR 7.0 billion and comparable operating profit EUR 565 million. It would employ more than 29,000 people worldwide.

The combined company’s market position is so strong

“Implementing the merger will require the approval of competition authorities in many markets and states. In addition to the European Commission, this arrangement requires the approval of the competition authorities in China and the United States. We have clarified competition law issues in advance and our conclusion that there should be no obstacles to approval, ”says Vehviläinen.

The companies estimate that in the three years following the approval of the merger, the cost benefits would be EUR 100 million. It is based on a calculation in which the companies’ research and development and procurement are combined.

The two of you the merger of a large company always raises the question of jobs as well. Mergers usually create duplications, which usually mean job losses over time.

“Cargotec and Konecranes have little overlap. The idea is that together we can invest more in the same business areas than where both companies currently invest separately. These areas are especially automation technology, ”says Vehviläinen.

Konecranes’ CEO Smith also emphasizes business growth opportunities.

“Both companies operate fully internationally and competition is intensifying. Together, we aim to grow our business even more, which is certainly an interesting opportunity for our employees. ”

Most companies estimate that they can grow their business in Asia, which also has the worst competitors.

Goods transport by internal combustion engines also emits large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

By investing more and more in automation technology, robots and electric motors, the new company believes in the demands of customers and investors.

“Customers and investors are paying more and more attention to reducing CO2 emissions. Over the past couple of years, investors have almost always been more interested in reducing CO2 emissions than in economic development. The change has been really significant and this acquisition will improve our position in business responsibility, ”says Vehviläinen.

The companies have not yet announced on Thursday who will be the new CEO: Smith, Vehviläinen or someone hired from outside the companies.

It is planned that the Chairman of the Board of Konecranes Christoph Vitzthum would become the chairman of the board of the new company.

Also, the companies have not yet taken a position on what the name of the new company would be.

“We haven’t even started thinking about a new name yet. In any case, it will not be Cargotec-Konecranes, ”says Vehviläinen.