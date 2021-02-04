Companies Central Chamber of Commerce survey: A significant number of companies demand new vaccination arrangements from the government, the vaccine should be distributed on a work-based basis

In a survey by the Central Chamber of Commerce, companies also demanded a national and multilingual vaccination certificate from the government, which allows company employees to travel.

Significant some of the member companies of the Central Chamber of Commerce demand that the government change its vaccination order.

In a survey of more than 3,000 member companies of the Central Chamber of Commerce, 43 per cent were of the opinion that after vaccination of health care personnel and risk groups, the vaccination shift should be determined on a work-based basis.

Now the government is starting with a largely age-based vaccination schedule.

According to the respondents, customer service representatives such as store cashiers, restaurant workers and bus drivers should be the first to be vaccinated. It should then be vaccinated by teachers and nursery staff as well as those traveling abroad for work or at home.

“We will save lives and open up the economy faster if we vaccinate even after selected risk groups, prioritizing those who move and are in contact with people the most. This requires more detailed national guidelines, ”says the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemi.

However, about half of the companies that responded to the survey believe that the vaccination schedule established by the government and health authorities is working.

Chambers of Commerce According to the survey, member companies have other requirements for the government.

According to a press release issued by the Central Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, companies are demanding that a national, multilingual vaccination certificate be obtained in Finland, which will allow companies traveling to travel abroad to travel abroad as soon as the world opens up again. This was seen by 75% of respondents.

According to Romakkaniemi, it is very likely that a vaccination certificate will be a mandatory or urgent document around the world when cross-border travel is again possible.

“The post-Korona market is already being shared around the world. Finland will lose market share in the competition if employees of Finnish companies are not able to travel abroad among the first to enter into trade agreements, ”says Romakkaniemi.

“There is a danger that Finland will lose this race if it does not act immediately. The authorities now urgently need to prepare a certificate that meets international criteria. Paper printed in Finnish on our own is not enough at international airports or border crossing points. ”

Yet a larger proportion of respondents, 85 per cent, felt that vaccinations provided by occupational health care should be fully reimbursed.

“It’s great that the government made a decision in principle to include occupational health care in the organization of vaccinations. In this way, vaccinations can be treated quickly. However, the decision will remain a torso unless the compensation for vaccinations given by occupational health care is complete, ”says Romakkaniemi.

A survey of chambers of commerce was conducted on 2 February 2021. 3,134 member companies of chambers of commerce responded to the survey. Responses were collected from all industries throughout Finland and from companies of all sizes.